Pret A Manger to open first India shop in Mumbai on Friday

Pret A Manger entered into a partnership with Reliance Brands last year.

Written by FE Bureau
Reliance plans to open Pret A Manger shops across key cities and travel hubs, including airports. (Image source: Bloomberg)

UK-based food and coffee chain Pret A Manger, which entered into a partnership with Reliance Brands last year, will launch its first store in Maker Maxity, BKC complex, Mumbai, on Friday. The outlet will be a recreation of the brand’s London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft.

“We have been working closely with the RBL team to create an offer for Indian consumers that reflects the Pret brand, while also adapting to local preferences and food habits,” said Pano Christou, CEO, Pret A Manger, which runs about 550 shops globally. The brand sells organic coffee, cookies, salad, and sandwiches.

Last year in June, Reliance Brands had entered into a long-term master franchise agreement to build and launch the Pret A Manger restaurant chain in the country. Reliance plans to open Pret A Manger shops across key cities and travel hubs, including airports.

First published on: 21-04-2023 at 01:45 IST

