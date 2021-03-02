  • MORE MARKET STATS

Prestige signs agreement with Blackstone to sell 12 completed assets in 1st phase of Rs 9,160 cr deal

By: |
March 2, 2021 3:58 PM

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects on Tuesday said it has signed definitive agreements with global investment firm Blackstone to sell 12 assets/undertakings comprising completed office, retail and hotel properties in the first phase of Rs 9,160-crore deal.

Up to 50 per cent of the rights and interest in four entities owning under-construction office assets will also be sold.

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects on Tuesday said it has signed definitive agreements with global investment firm Blackstone to sell 12 assets/undertakings comprising completed office, retail and hotel properties in the first phase of Rs 9,160-crore deal. In November last year, the Bengaluru-based firm had signed term sheet to sell a large portfolio of completed as well as under-construction office, retail and hotel properties to Blackstone for an enterprise value of Rs 9,160 crore. The company will use the fund to retire its debt and future expansion.

In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates Projects informed that the company on Tuesday executed the asset specific agreements or definitive documents with ‘BREP Acquirers’ (Backstone entities) for sale of twelve assets/undertakings comprising of completed retail, office and hotel assets as Phase I of the proposed transaction. “Upon consummation of the transactions contemplated in the Definitive Documents, further intimation will be made to the stock exchanges,” it said.

Related News

Sources had earlier said that promoters have separately sold solar park for around Rs 800-900 crore, taking the total deal size to around Rs 10,000 crore. In November filing, Prestige group had shared the list of assets to be sold under this deal. This includes sale of up to 100 per cent stake in six entities holding completed office assets and 85-87 per cent stake in nine entities owning nine malls.

Up to 50 per cent of the rights and interest in four entities owning under-construction office assets will also be sold.
That apart, Prestige will sell up to 85 per cent in its hotel Oakwood Residences and up to 100 per cent in hotel Aloft. Sources had said that the total asset portfolio proposed to be acquired by Blackstone is around 21 million sq ft, including completed and under-construction commercial projects.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Prestige signs agreement with Blackstone to sell 12 completed assets in 1st phase of Rs 9160 cr deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vatika group retires over Rs 1,100 crore debt this fiscal; sells land worth Rs 450 crore
2WhatsApp now lets you mute videos before sharing, adding to Status on Android phones; how to use
3Bank credit to micro, small businesses up over 6% in December from year-ago amid Covid, shows RBI data