Prestige net profit falls 59% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 9:02 AM

Bangalore-based Prestige Estates on Thursday posted a 59% Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 87.8 crore for the October-December quarter the fiscal.

Bangalore-based Prestige Estates on Thursday posted a 59% Y-o-Y decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 87.8 crore for the October-December quarter the fiscal. On a sequential basis, profits were down 6%. However, the company reported its highest ever sales and collections during the quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue fell 28% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,928 crore, while on a Q-o-Q basis, it was only marginally higher at Rs 1,917 crore. Prestige posted an Ebitda of Rs 528 crore, down 8% sequentially. Ebitda margin in Q3 FY21 stood at 27.39% against 30.09% in the previous quarter.

