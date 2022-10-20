Prestige logs 66% rise in sales during Jul-Sept 

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates registered sales of Rs 3,511 crore in the second quarter this fiscal, a rise of 66% year-on-year on higher demand despite a rise in home loan interest rates.

The collection from customers increased 68% year-on-year to Rs 2,602.9 crore, the company said in its operational update for the Q2 and H1 of this fiscal filed on stock exchanges.

Commenting on the performance, Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group said, “We are delighted to see continued robust sales numbers. The year has started really well and we have achieved numbers as per our plans. ”

During the April-September period of this fiscal, Prestige Group’s sales bookings more than doubled to 6,523.1 crore from 2,845.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.