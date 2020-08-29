Premnarayen to be conferred with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award 2020

He became the youngest president of AAAI when he took charge in 1988 at 36.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday announced that this year’s AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award would be conferred on Krishan Premnarayen, senior partner, Prem Associates Advertising and Marketing.

Krishan Premnarayen was the youngest president of AAAI when he took charge in 1988 at the age of 36 years. Premnarayen devoted substantial time and energy towards reviving the relevance of the association to become a source of support for member agencies and a strong industry body to interact with other industry and government bodies.

It was during his tenure that the association started getting due recognition from the government. Due to his efforts, I&B ministry, Doordarshan, AIR etc. started inviting AAAI to work with them on several issues like accreditation, credit etc. Under Premnarayen’s presidency, AAAI introduced the concept of creative seminars and workshops. The first full-day event titled ‘The Creative Fishbowl’ was held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai which had a distinguished panel of thought leaders viz. Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Ravi Gupta and others.

Besides his contribution to the industry at AAAI, Premnarayen also served as chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) and chairman of the National Readership Survey Council (NRSC).

Ashish Bhasin, president, AAAI, said: “Krishan Premnarayen, besides being the youngest ever president, made very significant contributions to the industry. It was during his tenure that the foundation was laid to make AAAI the legitimately recognised body for our industry across constituencies. He must also be given due credit for vastly strengthening AAAI’s relationships with the media industry — including while he was at the helm of ABC and NRSC. He is truly deserving of this honour”