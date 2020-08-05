Premium plans probe: TDSAT rejects Trai plea seeking amendment in interim order

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had filed an application in TDSAT, seeking amendments in the interim order, citing that the tribunal’s order had a mistake.

The Telecom Dispute Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has rejected Trai’s plea to amend its interim order which stated that it started the probe against the premium plans by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel after receiving a complaint from Reliance Jio.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had filed an application in TDSAT, seeking amendments in the interim order, citing that the tribunal’s order had a mistake. Trai had contended that it started the probe on Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan and Airtel’s offer for platinum customers on July 6, while the complaint from RJio came on July 8.

After hearing the matter, the tribunal said there is no need to amend the order as it will not have any bearing on the case. The next date of hearing is scheduled for August 17.

In a relief to Vodafone Idea, TDSAT had last month stayed Trai’s interim direction to stop its RedX offer immediately. Trai, in its directions dated July 11, had asked Vodafone Idea to “withhold, with immediate effect and until further orders, the Vodafone RedX offer to facilitate detailed examination”. But TDSAT, while staying the direction, had said the only justification that suspension would facilitate detailed examination by Trai was found to be devoid of any merits. The tribunal also noted that Trai’s inquiry on the plans had commenced on the basis of a letter from Jio dated July 8, 2020.

Trai on July 11 had asked Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to immediately stop their premium plans. While Vodafone Idea’s RedX plan has been in the market since November 2019 with some modifications made in May 2020, Bharti Airtel launched a similar plan for platinum customers on July 6.

Bharti Airtel said its postpaid customers on Rs 499 and above plans, designated as Platinum, will get several preferential benefits, including faster 4G speeds, as part of its Thanks programme. The exclusive benefits include a preferential service at call centres and retail stores, a customised user interface on the Thanks app and faster 4G speeds by giving them preference on the network.

Similarly, the Vodafone Idea RedX plan offered preferential benefits, including superior data speeds, preferential customer service, subscription of Netflix and Amazon Prime, access to airport lounges and exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings etc. The RedX plan can be activated for Rs 1,099.