Premium plan queries: Trai gives Vodafone Idea time till September 4

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has given time till September 4 to Vodafone Idea (VIL) to reply on its show-cause notice regarding the RedX plan. The deadline to reply was earlier August 31, but VIL had sought another three weeks’ time. While the regulator rejected a three-week extension, it agreed to give it time till September 4. “We have to complete the inquiry before September 10 when the TDSAT is scheduled to hear the matter and we have to file our reply.

We can’t grant three weeks as it will stretch the case too long…also the questions raised in the notice are not new,” a Trai source said. The regulator wants to hear from the company regarding the techno-regulatory issues around the plan. So far, Vodafone Idea has failed to answer the queries raised by Trai.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) is scheduled to hear the issue on September 10. The regulator will submit the details and outcome of the inquiry into the RedX plan to the tribunal. Earlier, the TDSAT had stayed Trai’s interim direction to stop its RedX offer immediately allowing Vodafone Idea to on-board new customers for the plan. The tribunal, however, allowed Trai to complete its inquiry on the premium plan.

Trai, in its directions dated July 11, had asked VIL to “withhold, with immediate effect and until further orders, the Vodafone RedX offer to facilitate detailed examination”. A similar direction was also sent to Bharti Airtel to stop its premium plan for Platinum customers. Airtel has already decided to withdraw its plan.