Premium plan: No interim relief from TDSAT for Vodafone Idea against Trai order

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Tuesday did not grant a stay to Vodafone Idea, which was seeking interim relief on the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) move to stop its RedX plan.

As per sources, the relief sought by the company will be taken up on the next date of hearing fixed for July 16. The counsel for Trai sought more time to submit reply on the matter.

Vodafone Idea has submitted that Trai has moved in a great hurry to issue the direction to withhold the RedX plan while the same is being reviewed by the authority. As per sources, the bench enquired that Trai could have investigated the matter completely and come out with a final decision in the matter.

The bench has directed Trai to file its reply by Wednesday and fixed July 16 as the date for next hearing.

The company had moved TDSAT on Monday against the Trai’s directive blocking its RedX plan, which offers higher speed to its premium customers. The basic prayer of Vodafone before the TDSAT is that the concerned tariff plan was filed with Trai in November 2019 and further modifications to it were once again duly filed in May 2020. In that sense, it has been in the market for around eight months now and the regulator never raised any objection to it.

Vodafone’s RedX plan is a high-end plan, which can be activated for Rs 1,099. The plan offers preferential benefits, including superior data speeds, preferential customer service, access to airport lounges and exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings, etc, as well as free subscription of Netflix. Given that most of the people are working from home these days, there was a good uptick for the plan. “Blocking the plan will not only lead to inconvenience to customers but also financial loss to the company, which is already struggling,” a company source said.