Premier Explosives Q1FY24 profit surges 5x at Rs 8.25 crore, revenue up 19.7%

Premier Explosives posted revenue from operations at Rs 61.95 crore, up 19.7 per cent as against Rs 51.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Premier Explosives, Q1FY24 results, quarter results, profit, revenue, income, defence sector
Premier Explosives on Wednesday posted a major jump by 539.5 per cent in its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 8.25 crore. (File)

Premier Explosives on Wednesday posted a major jump by 539.5 per cent in its fiscal first quarter profit at Rs 8.25 crore in comparison to Rs 1.29 crore during the first quarter of FY23. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 61.95 crore, up 19.7 per cent as against Rs 51.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The company EBITDA stood Rs 16.7 crore as against Rs 6.1 crore the previous year. 

The company’s total revenue for the quarter was at Rs 62.26 crore, up 19.2 per cent in comparison to Rs 52.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23. Further, the total expenses for the quarter was at Rs 50.81 crore as against Rs 50.41 crore in the first quarter of FY23. 

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of high energy materials and allied products for the defence, space, mining and infrastructure industries. It is focused on developing and manufacturing solid propellants for rockets and strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles. The company’s geographical segments include India and the rest of the world.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 14:47 IST

