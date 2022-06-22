Pre-bid meetings: CIL amends tender for 6 MT order

Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said it has made two amendments in the tender documents, floated for importing coal following three pre-bid meetings on 14th and 17th June.

The amendments were made at the request of the participants who attended the pre-bid meetings. A total of eleven coal importers joined the pre-bid meetings. Prominent Indian bidders among them were Adani Enterprises, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics. Couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad have also shown interest including one from Indonesia, CIL said.

The important amendments in the tender was narrowing the time window of the bid price validity from 90 days to 60 days. Another was fixing time period for the supply of the first tranche of shipment, from the date of letter of award, between 4 and 6 weeks. Earlier, the supply schedule was based on a particular percentage of delivery in each of the months of the second quarter of FY 23.

The company floated three international e-tenders, one for short term and other for medium term, earlier in the month for importing a total of 6 million tonne of coal.

“Taking cognisance of their requests favourably, CIL amended the bid document and a corrigendum has already been floated on e-procurement portal to hasten the process without any bumps,” a CIL official said.

For the coal that lands on the Indian shores, quantity assessment and quality testing will be done through CIL’s empanelled third party sampling agencies. Last date or receipt of bids for short term tender is 29 June while that of medium term is 5 July.