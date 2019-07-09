Pravin Kumar Purwar appointed as CMD BSNL

He has been appointed as the CMD, BSNL, for a period of five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
Pravin Kumar Purwar was on Tuesday appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), according to an official order Purwar is at present CMD of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) He has been appointed as the CMD, BSNL, for a period of five years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
