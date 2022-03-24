Pratt & Whitney setting up India Capability Centre in Bengaluru

This centre will become a crucial contributor to develop and deliver a truly integrated advanced supply chain centre for the company.

Pratt & Whitney is setting up a world class global supply chain support centre- India Capability Centre in Bengaluru, a senior official of the aircraft engine maker said on Thursday.

Sandeep Sharma, managing director, India operations, Pratt & Whitney Canada, said the new centre will initially recruit about 160 aerospace analysts and data scientists and is expected to begin operations next month.

“India Capability Centre is a global supply chain office for us here in India. It will employ about 150-plus operation experts, analysts and data scientists to augment our Pratt & Whitney’s global supply chain offering digital capabilities. This is the first of its kind for us in India,” Sharma said in a press conference on the sideline of Wings India 2022.

This centre will become a crucial contributor to develop and deliver a truly integrated advanced supply chain centre for the company, he further said.

Replying to a query on setting up an engine MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in India , Ashmita Sethi, president and country head Pratt & Whitney said the company is working closely with the Indian government to identify opportunities for an MRO.

She said currently billions of dollars worth of MRO works are being handled by other countries such as Singapore, Middle East and Hong Kong where the industry offered incentives and a modest tax structure.

“We have been working to identify opportunities that can be monetised here,” she said.

She said one in two passengers that flies today in India flies on a Pratt & Whitney powered aircraft. Currently the company has 1700 engines and APU (Auxiliary Power Units) in India.

Pratt & Whitney has a Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad.