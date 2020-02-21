Pratt & Whitney partners AIESL for maintenance of all types of aircraft engines

A320 neo planes, powered by P&W engines, have been grappling with snags for nearly four years. A substantial number of such neos are operated in India by IndiGo and GoAir.

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney has partnered with Air India Engineering Services Ltd for maintenance of all types of engines, including those powering A320 neos, according to a source.

The two companies are likely to make a joint announcement about the partnership soon, the source told PTI.

P&W already has a tie-up with Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) for maintenance of its 4056 engine model. These engines power Boeing 747-series aircraft.

Once the new partnership is in place, AIESL would be carrying out maintenance work for all types of engines manufactured by P&W.

“P&W and AIESL have entered into an agreement under which the latter will maintain P&W engines in the country. In the first phase of the contract, P&W is helping in having a set up in Mumbai for model change,” the source said.

Faulty engines would come to AIESL for replacement and then they would be taken to P&W factory for repair. Later, the repaired engines would be refitted in the aircraft concerned, the source added.

Under the pact, P&W would also train Air India staff with respect to handling engines.

A P&W spokesperson declined to comment.

However, a senior company official confirmed the signing of the agreement with the AIESL.

“We are not commenting on the MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) plans in India,” P&W spokesperson Jenny Dervin told PTI in response to a query on the issue.

AIESL officials were not available for comments.

Aviation regulator DGCA has set a deadline of May 31 for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified P&W engines.

As per the source, AIESL has already received the first P&W engine of an IndiGo plane for maintenance work at Mumbai facility, the source said.

“According to the agreement, the P&W officials will come and train AIESL engineers. Initially, their own engineers will do the job along with AIESL engineers

“Once they are trained fully, AIESL will be carrying out the job completely on its own under the second phase of the contract,” the source said.

P&W engineers have already started imparting training to AIESL at their Bengaluru training facility, besides providing the tools, equipment and manuals.

After completion of all requisite processes, approval would be sought from the DGCA, the source said.

Air India and Vistara also have A320 neo planes but those are fitted with CFM’s LEAP-1A engines.