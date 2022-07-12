Pranav Adani joins Saurashtra Trust, publisher of three leading Gujarati dailies

By Nayan Dave

Pranav Adani, MD (agro, oil & gas) and director at Adani Enterprises, has been appointed a trustee of Saurashtra Trust. The trust manages three leading Gujarati dailies published from Mumbai and Gujarat. The development comes after three months of the formation of AMG Media Networks, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

“Janmabhoomi Group will benefit from Pranav Adani’s international exposure and professionalism. His inclusion will give momentum to the ongoing illustrious journey of Janmabhoomi Group in the coming days,” Damajibhai Anchorwala, Saurashtra Trust chairman, told FE . Though Pranav Adani did not comment on the development, a senior executive of the Adani Group said he has joined the Janmabhoomi Group as a trustee in his “personal capacity”.Saurashtra Trust, also known as Janmabhoomi Group, was established by freedom fighter Amrutlal Sheth in the year 1931.