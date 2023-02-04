Praj-Axen pact for sustainable aviation fuel

Praj Industries and Axens have signed an MoU to work jointly on projects in India for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) from low-carbon alcohols through the Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) pathway.

India is among the top five aviation markets globally, and robust growth is expected over the next two decades. In its pursuit of the Net Zero target, the central government was mulling over introducing SAF mandates to decarbonize the aviation sector.

The ATJ pathway (ATJ-SPK) involving the conversion of low-carbon ethanol or low-carbon isobutanol into SAF was expected to play a major role in meeting India’s requirement for SAF production.

Praj would bring in technology to produce low-carbon isobutanol and ethanol from conventional bio-sourced feedstock. Axens would provide its JetanolTM ATJ technologies, catalyst solution, equipment and services for the conversion of alcohols to SAF.

Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD of Praj said they were a sustainable climate action company involved in accelerating energy transition through bioeconomy. This partnership with Axens complemented their strengths across the value chain of SAF production and was a definitive step towards cleaner skies in India, Joshipura said.

The Axens group provides solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates, the chemical recycling of plastics, all-natural gas treatment and conversion options along with water treatment and carbon capture.