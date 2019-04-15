PPP can play a strong role in skilling youth and women

Amar Kaul, CMD, Ingersoll Rand India

As part of its CSR activity, industrial manufacturing company Ingersoll Rand has partnered with National Skill Development Fund, under the ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship, to support vocational training at three National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) partner centres in Delhi and Gurgaon. “This is part of a three-year plan to train 1,100 youth for an investment of Rs 2.2 crore,” says Amar Kaul, CMD, Ingersoll Rand India, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary:

Prior to this, did Ingersoll Rand undertake any major skilling initiatives?

An area of corporate citizenship for us is education of children in schools through STEM programmes and wholesome nutrition. We also realised the need for employment for educated-unemployed youth is another critical area. That’s what led us to include livelihood generation through skill development as a focus area for community development. The partnership with NSDC is our first initiative towards this direction. With this, we’re also taking a step to encourage women into unconventional job roles and helping bring them into the mainstream workforce.

Where are the youth being placed?

Skill India works with various corporates to skill youth and places them across the supply chain of MSMEs and large corporates. Under this partnership, the youth have been placed across automotive and healthcare sectors. Some of the major employers are MAX Hospital, Care 24, Hema Engineering, Rockman Industries, Falcon Force, Eglo India and Acme Locks.

What was the need to partner NSDC?

Public-private partnership (PPP) plays a strong role in creation of social infrastructure and skilling youth and women, and our projects with NSDC initiated after a detailed need assessment of the beneficiaries and locations. We found that automotive and healthcare sectors have high demand estimation. As per an NSDC-KPMG study, nearly 15 million people are expected to be employed in automobile sector directly by 2022. Similarly, workforce requirement for healthcare sector is expected to be around 7.4 million by 2022.

How was the training module decided?

NSDC decides the module of the training to ensure that the courses are aligned to the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), a competency-based framework that organises qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. The Sector Skill Councils, which are autonomous industry-led bodies set up by NSDC, are responsible for this. The programme embeds soft skills as well as digital and financial learning modules.

Also, our employee volunteers visit the training centres and coach students.