PowerGrid Q2 profit before tax slips 3.5%

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the central transmission utility of the country, recorded a 3.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in profit before tax to Rs 2,521.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30 as expenses grew more than 26% y-o-y to Rs 6,168.4 crore. The company’s finance costs increased by 23.7% to Rs 2,309.5 crore while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose by 15% to Rs 2,450.6 crore. Spending under the ‘other expense’ category grew by about 91% y-o-y to `857.6 crore. PGCIL’s total revenue in Q2, FY19 grew by nearly 16% to `8,689.9 crore.

Even though earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up by 12.5% (y-o-y) to Rs 7,377.4 crore, Ebidta margin — an indicator of operating profitability — fell by 130 basis points to 89.1%.

The transmission behemoth’s profit after tax and other expenses fell 7.5% to `1,904.6 crore. However, PGCIL recorded a 6% y-o-y rise in net profit to `2,303.8 crore as it recognised `404.9 crore income under ‘regulatory deferral account balances’. The company’s income under this bracket was `81.1 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY18.

A regulatory deferral account balance includes the income that is not recognised as an asset, but qualifies for deferral because it is expected that the regulator would recognise this income while calculating tariffs for the future.

As FE reported earlier, analysts have said that PGCIL faces key risks from proposed regulatory changes and tepid growth in project commissioning rate. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s proposal to lower the regulated return on equity below 14% from 15.5% is seen to dent the company’s returns. PGCIL’s management expects total capitalisation of `28,000 crore in FY19, which would be marginally higher than the `27,900 crore capitalised in FY18.

As on September 30, the company had 149,309 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 237 sub-stations under its aegis. The company also owns and operates 43,735 km of telecom network.