  • MORE MARKET STATS

PowerGrid files draft papers for InVIT; plans to raise over Rs 5,000 cr

By: |
January 28, 2021 2:52 PM

The power transmission major plans to mop up total Rs 4,999.48 crore through fresh issue, as per the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

PowerGridThe PowerGrid InVIT units are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India has filed draft papers with Sebi for floating an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InVIT) through which it seeks to raise more than Rs 5,000 crore. This will be the first InVIT in the country to be floated by a public sector company. The offer includes fresh issue as well as offer- for-sale.

The power transmission major plans to mop up total Rs 4,999.48 crore through fresh issue, as per the draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The offer-for-sale amount has not been specified in the draft papers.

Related News

The PowerGrid InVIT units are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE. The trust’s initial portfolio assets will have five assets — PVTL (PowerGrid Vizag Transmission Ltd), PKATL (PowerGrid Kala Amb Transmission Ltd), PPTL (PowerGrid Parli Transmission Ltd), PWTL (PowerGrid Warora Transmission Ltd) and PJTL (PowerGrid Jabalpur Transmission Ltd).

The proceeds from the offer will be utilised for providing loans to the initial portfolio assets for repayment or pre-payment of debt, including any accrued interest, and for general purposes.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the lead managers for the offer.

While Sebi first notified the regulations for InVITs and REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) in 2014, only a few such trusts have listed their units in the country so far. The regulator has extended various relaxations for listing of these trusts and such trusts are popular in some advanced markets.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PowerGrid files draft papers for InVIT plans to raise over Rs 5000 cr
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple reveals next big bet to increase market share in India, says it feels good about the trajectory so far
2Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio ranked 5th strongest brand globally
3Apple CEO Tim Cook says business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity