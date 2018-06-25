Power utilities, other departments in Haryana asked to issue bills also in Hindi

Khattar has directed that all bills issued by the state’s power utilities and other departments should also be in Hindi language. (Reuters)

Khattar has directed that the bills issued by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Public Health Engineering Department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and all Boards, Corporations and Municipalities should be issued both in English and Hindi languages from August 1, 2018,

“It has been observed that despite Hindi being the official language of the state, the bills of electricity, water, sewerage and house tax were being issued to the consumers only inEnglish language. Therefore, it has been decided that bills would be issued both in English and Hindi languages,” an official spokesman said here today.