Power struggle: Centre mulls pre-paid mechanism to tackle rising discom dues

As dues owed to power generators by the state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) continue to rise, the government is deliberating to introduce a pre-paid mechanism to safeguard the interest of power producers.

“We have already started bringing in the pre-paid payment system for the end-consumers, and we are deliberating of bringing it for generation as well,” Union power minister RK Singh said in the inaugural session of the conference of power ministers of states at Gurugram on Tuesday.

At the end of November, 2018, total discom dues outstanding to generators stood at Rs 40,470 crore. Companies with substantial dues included NTPC (Rs 16,509 crore), Adani Power (Rs 7,320 crore), GMR (Rs 1,788 crore), Sembcorp (Rs 1,520 crore) and Bajaj Group’s Lalitpur Power Generation Company (Rs 2,246 crore).

“The pre-paid system is already working in many levels with generators paying for coal and railway rakes in advance,” the minister said, adding that the mechanism is ‘under discussion with states’.

To address the issue of payment delay by discoms, a high-level empowered committee, set up in July, 2018, under the chairmanship of the Cabinet secretary, had proposed a mechanism through which REC and PFC — major lenders to discoms — can make upfront payment to independent power producers. The objective of the committee was to prevent stressed power assets worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore from becoming non-performing assets. If these state-owned lenders are not able to recover dues, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may recover them from the account of states and pay these public financial institutions, it had said.

“A group of ministers (GoM) on power have discussed the payment security mechanism and this is also being discussed by the RBI,” Singh said. As reported by FE, the GoM, under finance minister Arun Jaitley, met on Monday to seek ways to resolve the bad loan crisis in the sector. Railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal and THE power minister attended the meeting along with top bureaucrats of these ministries.

The central agenda of the two-day conference — the last before the general election — will be 24×7 power supply for all. Other points to be discussed include analysis of the current state of thermal power, status of transmission networks, energy efficiency and renewables. New reforms such as UDAY-II, use of technology, improving metering/billing/collection and solar irrigation are also in the agenda.