Power shortage eases on heatwave abatement, higher wind and solar generation

Energy shortage conditions across severely affected states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu improved over the three days to Monday as power generation from wind and solar sources picked up.

Energy shortage on May 2 fell to 26.56 million units (MU) from the all-time high of 214.12 MU on April 29, largely led by an increase in wind power generation in the Southern and Western regions of the country. Wind generation rose 58% to 300 MU on May 2 compared with 189 MU on April 29 — the day peak shortage was maximum.

Wind generation was more pronounced in the Southern region at 102 MU on May 2 compared to 43 MU on April 29. The western region was already contributing over 130 MU. For the same period, the Northern region contributed 62 MU compared to 15 MU on April 29.

Hydro generation during the period has remained consistently high. On April 29, the hydro generation was 424 MU and it has been in the range of 350-400 MU since then. The solar power too has been in the range of 270-290 MUs.

Experts believe overcast conditions and improvement in the wind speed in the coastal region will help to reduce the pain of the non-availability of coal and consequent power shortages. However, this may be a temporary phenomenon as wind conditions generally improve in the monsoon period — which is still two months away.

“Wind and solar are not considered as firm power for the stability of the grid. They have intermittent nature and hence are not dependable without batteries. Unless the coal stock position at the thermal power plants improves, the power shortage will continue with increased demand,” a Mumbai-based power sector expert said.

At least 12 out of 15 thermal plants using imported coal are in the critical category as the cost of imported coal had risen abnormally. They are not willing to procure imported coal at escalated rates. Among such plants, 14 are in the private sector. In addition to this, eight thermal plants owned by the private parties are not operating at all.

Around 72,000 megawatts (MW) capacity plants were closed during the crisis mostly on non the availability of fuel. Around 20,000 MW of gas-based plants are closed. Also, against the requirement of about 22 million tonne (MT) of domestic coal for thermal power plants, only 16.4 MT of coal is available every day.

The inventory of coal has depleted across thermal power plants. Out of 165 pit-head/non-pit-head power plants around 102 are in the critical stage with less than seven days of stock. This means they are operating at 25% of the normative requirement.