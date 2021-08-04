Power sector gives boost to coal off takes though CIL still saddled with huge pit headstocks

However, with the company's production on the rise and pit headstocks still at a buffer, the miner is ready to meet any exigency in coal demand.

Even as the country’s appetite for coal is on the rise with offtake from the coal-fired plants rising sharply to 166.3 million tonnes during April- July this fiscal against 127.2 MTs during the same period last fiscal, Coal India (CIL) is still saddled with a buffer of 55.8 MTs stock despite its marketing efforts reduced pit headstocks by 43.4 MTs at the end of July this year.

The company achieved the highest ever coal off-take, production and overburden removal (OBR), for July of any year since the company’s inception 46 years ago, posting growths of 16.7%, 14.1% and 3.6% respectively.

In terms of supplies to the power generators, CIL’s coal supply accounted for about three-fourths of the country’s total coal-based power generation of 82.119 billion units during July including generation through imported coal. “If the generation through only domestic coal is considered, then CIL’s share would be even higher,” a CIL executive said adding the country’s power consumption is gradually inching towards pre-pandemic levels.

The company clocked a 30.7% growth in supplies to the power sector during the April-July period with a whopping 39 million tonne (MT) increase, over the same period year ago. Off-take from the power sector for July this year at 39 MTs, registered a 17% growth compared to 33.3 MTs during July last year.

CIL’s total coal off-take also increased by 46.7 MTs during the first four months of the fiscal in progress, registering a strong 28.4% growth. The total volume of coal supplied was 210.8 MTs during April-July this fiscal compared to 164 MTs of the corresponding year-ago period.

The PSU coal miner came back strongly with an output of 42.6 MTs in July this year compared to 37.3 MTs during July last year, a growth of 14.1%.

“The double-digit growth of July this year helped the company push up its progressive production growth to 5.2% which at the closure of first quarter was 2.4%,” the company executive said.

For April-July this year, CIL produced 166.6 MTs of coal compared to 158.4 MTs during the corresponding period a year ago. Overburden removal was also recorded at 91 million cubic metres (M.Cu.M) for July this year against 89 M.Cu.M of July last year.

