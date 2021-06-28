Power output falls for second month on trot

Generation was however 7% higher than the electricity output in May’20.
Power generation declined sequentially for the second consecutive month in May’21 (-7%), with the lower output from thermal sources, i.e. coal power, far outweighing the increased generation from renewable sources.
Generation was however 7% higher than the electricity output in May’20.
Electricity consumption too declined for the second month in a row in May’21 (-7%), though it was 7% higher than in May’20.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.