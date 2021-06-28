  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power output falls for second month on trot

June 28, 2021 6:45 AM

Generation was however 7% higher than the electricity output in May’20.

Electricity consumption too declined for the second month in a row in May’21 (-7%), though it was 7% higher than in May’20.

Power generation declined sequentially for the second consecutive month in May’21 (-7%), with the lower output from thermal sources, i.e. coal power, far outweighing the increased generation from renewable sources.

