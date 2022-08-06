Power Min rolls out BeSMA mobile app for prepaid electricity meters

Union Power Minister R K Singh has unveiled Bharat eSmart Mobile Application (BeSMA) for prepaid smart meters, which will facilitate consumers to recharge their account and check balance amount in almost real time. The mobile application BeSMA was launched during Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting with states and state power utilities chaired by Singh on Friday, a power ministry statement said on Saturday.

The mobile app would build up on the data of the smart meters and would provide information to consumers with regard to their usage and balance electricity remaining, both in terms of units and monetary terms. The app provides multiple options and gateways like UPI, net banking, credit & debit card etc. for payment and recharge through mobile phones with ease.

This mobile app is aimed at achieving consumer delight by enabling them achieve a command over their electricity usage in almost real time, while also helping them in electricity usage as per their needs, altering consumption behaviour to achieve energy efficiency, as well as help them in lowering their bills, it stated.

This app would be available to all the Distribution Utilities free of charge once they place a requirement to the Ministry of Power, it stated. While the App is amenable to a top level customisation as per specific Utility needs, O&M (operation and maintenance) for 10 years would also be free for the DISCOMs, it added.