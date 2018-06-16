Power Grid Corporation of India rating ‘buy’: Nomura says project pipeline makes for good prospects

We hosted the top management of PWGR at our Nomura Investment Forum Asia (NIFA) 2018 in Singapore over 4-7 June. Expectedly, discussions covered the key areas of medium-to long-term outlooks on capex and capitalisation, potential returns on bid-based tariff (TBCB) projects and preliminary views on the Central Electricity Regulator’s (CERC’s) consultation paper on 2019-24 tariff regulations.

Takeaways from management commentary in investor meetings

Capex and capitalisation outlook for the next 3 years: PWGR has an `940 bn project pipeline (regulated return and TBCB) which management targets to commission (capitalise) over the next three years. Annual capex over the next three years is expected to be `250 bn; this includes investment in TBCB projects. For FY19, management indicated consolidated capex and capitalisation targets are `250 bn and `280 bn, respectively.

Capex and capitalisation outlook beyond FY21/22: Management expects the demand for incremental transmission capacity to remain fairly healthy. Overall, it expects PWGR’s capex to remain at around the `250 bn level beyond FY21/22 as well.

Strategy and target returns from TBCB projects: PWGR does not bid below a certain RoE level for any TBCB project; target returns for the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) project portfolio are similar to regulated returns (i.e. an IRR of 12-13%). Mgmt also stated PWGR does not typically bid for small TBCB projects; a reasonably sized project size would be $300 mn.

Initial observations on CERC’s consultation paper on 2019-24 tariff regulations: Overall, management opines that the consultation paper is open-ended and necessitates a debate and clarity on several issues. Per se, management views three key concerns in the paper: (i) Potential reduction in RoE on new projects on the premise that interest rates are coming down, (ii) Consider 80:20 D/E funding mix for new projects vs. 70:30 currently, as this would lower absolute profits, elevate financial risk (higher cost of debt) and eventually end up raising tariffs, and (iii) proposed switch to a two-part transmission tariff and ambiguity on implementation.

Assets with disputed payments? Emphasising that there are no cases of ‘disputed payments’ in relation to either any asset or in relation to the charges related to relinquishment of LTA by a few IPPs, management opined that the issue is in the realm of CERC’s payment-sharing mechanism. Accordingly, PWGR’s revenues are safeguarded.

Maintain Buy; stock trades at FY20F P/B of 1.5x: Our earnings forecasts for PWGR are under review. Maintain Buy; stock trades at FY20F 1.5x P/B (BPS: `132.7) and 9.4x P/E (EPS: `21.2).