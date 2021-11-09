  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power Grid Corporation net up 9% to Rs 3,376 crore in Q2

By:
November 09, 2021 7:21 PM

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs  3,094.10 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

Power GridTotal income of the company rose to Rs 10,514.74  crore in the quarter from Rs 9,831  crore in the same period a year ago. (File)

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India’s consolidated net profit rose by 9 per cent to Rs 3,376.38 crore in the July-September quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 10,514.74  crore in the quarter from Rs 9,831  crore in the same period a year ago.

It is mainly engaged in the business of transmission of electricity.

“The Group has considered various internal and external information available up to the date of approval of financial results in assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021 & there has been no material impact on the operations or profitability of the company during the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2021,” the company stated.

 

