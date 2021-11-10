Power Grid Corporation approves investment plans of Rs 552 crore

The company also approved the proposal for a regional system strengthening scheme to mitigate the overloading of 400 kV NP Kunta-Kolar SIC line for an estimated Rs 122.71 crore.
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has approved investments proposals worth around 552 crore, the company said on Wednesday.
These investment proposals worth Rs 552 crore include capital expenditure for procurement of telecom equipment and associated power system for augmentation of telecom backbone and access network with an estimated cost of Rs 429.24 crore based on June 2021 price level with commissioning schedule of 24 months from the date of award, a BSE filing stated.
The company also approved the proposal for a regional system strengthening scheme to mitigate the overloading of 400 kV NP Kunta-Kolar SIC line at an estimated cost of Rs 122.71 crore including IDC of Rs 3.39 crore based on June 2021 price level scheduled to be commissioned by October, 2022.
The filing stated that the PGCIL has also approved signing of “Joint Development Agreement” with Africa50 for development of transmission project in Kenya on PPP-JV Model and undertake initial expenditure to the extent of POWERGRID’s share for project development activities.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.