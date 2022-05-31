scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power Grid Corporation acquires MTL for over Rs 9 crore

Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited is the project SPV (special purpose vehicle) to establish an intra-state transmission system.

Written by PTI
powergrid corp mtl
MTL is engaged in the business of power transmission. (Representative image)

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) on Tuesday said it has acquired Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited in Uttar Pradesh for over Rs 9 crore.

Incorporate in June 2021, Mohanlalganj Transmission Limited (MTL) is the project SPV (special purpose vehicle) to establish an intra-state transmission system, PGCIL said in a BSE filing.

“…it is informed that PGCIL pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding, has on May 30, 2022, acquired MTL,” it added.

Also Read

The entity was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 9.11 crore, including 10,000 equity shares along with assets and liabilities of the company as of the acquisition date.

MTL is engaged in the business of power transmission.

More Stories on
Power Grid Corporation

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.