Power Grid Corp Q3 profit rises 14.2% to Rs 2,368 crore

Finance costs increased by 16.4% to Rs2,275.3 crore as the company borrowed more to spend on the under construction transmission systems.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the central transmission utility of the country, recorded a 14.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to Rs2,367.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31 as revenue from power transmission — its main business segment — grew nearly 13% y-o-y to Rs8,271.9 crore. On the back of six new prominent lines commissioned in the quarter, PGCIL’s transmission assets recorded a 12.7% rise to Rs1.8 lakh crore, contributing to higher sales.

Even though earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was up by 11.7% y-o-y to Rs7,409.9 crore, Ebitda margin — an indicator of operating profitability — fell by 90 basis points to 87.5%. The company’s employee benefit expense grew 18.5% y-o-y to Rs475 crore.

Finance costs increased by 16.4% to Rs2,275.3 crore as the company borrowed more to spend on the under construction transmission systems. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose by 12.3% to Rs2,604.7 crore. Spending under the ‘other expense’ category grew by nearly 26% y-o-y to Rs426.8 crore.

Some of the main transmission lines commissioned by PGCIL in the quarter include the 765 kV Angul-Jharsauguda line, the 765 kV Vindhyachal-Jabalpur line and the 400 kV Cuddapah — Hindupur line.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) proposing to maintain regulated return on equity (RoE) at 15.5% was seen as a huge relief for PGCIL. Forebodings about CERC possibly lowering RoE to below 14% had spurred apprehensions on PGCIL’s performance.

As on December 31, the company had 151,064 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 238 sub-stations under its aegis. The company also owns and operates 47,735 km of telecom network. At the end of Thursday, PGCIL shares were trading at Rs188.7 in the BSE, up 0.86% from a day ago.