Power Grid bags first intra-state project under tariff-based competitive bidding

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 8:28 PM

Power Grid Corporation has bagged a project to set up a transmission system for evacuating electricity from the 1,320 MW Jawaharpur thermal power project and to construct a substation in Uttar Pradesh.

This is also the “first intra-state transmission system project” won by the company under tariff-based competitive bidding, according to a filing to the BSE.

The company said it has been declared as the successful bidder to establish transmission system for evacuation of power from 2 x 660 MW Jawaharpur thermal power project and construction of 400 kV substation at Firozabad along with associated transmission lines.

As per the filing, the project would be done on Build, Own, Operate and Maintain (BOOM) basis.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project was received on Wednesday, the state-owned company said.

