Power demand falls marginally, steep fall in energy shortage on Sunday

With the abatement of heatwave conditions over most parts of the country, there was a slight let-up in the power crisis on Sunday, with the peak demand met on the day falling to 191.21 GW from 207.11 GW on April 29, which was an all-time high.

The energy shortage in the country fell steeply to 38.74 million units (MU), on Sunday from a high of 214.12 MU on Saturday.

The latest data from the national grid operator, Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) showed that while the energy shortage was the highest at 23.99 MU, the western region showed a shortage of 11.09 MU, followed by 3.20 MU in the eastern region and just 0.46 MU in the north-eastern region. No shortage was recorded in the southern region on Sunday.

Though the coal inventories at power utilities have improved marginally, the situation is still not under control. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) data, as of May 1, out of the 150 domestic coal-based thermal plants in the country, 83 had coal stocks that were below the normative requirement and were in a ‘critical’ stage. Among the private power producers, 31 plants had critical coal stock, while 10 plants of NTPC had below normative level stocks. Moreover, 11 out of the 15 imported coal-based plants, too, had critical levels of coal stocks, while eight plants with a combined capacity of 3,041 MW are currently not in operation.

Speaking to FE, Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation, said that while the power demand had decreased due to changes in weather conditions, the crisis was far from over. “There is a need to increase the normative coal stocks at the earliest as the temperatures are not likely to remain the same for long. With the increase in temperatures, the demand would also rise and so will the requirement for coal. There is a need for close coordination between the ministries of coal, power and railways for maintaining coal stock at our thermal plants,” Dubey said.

He also said that efforts must be made by the Centre to revive the coal-based stressed projects at the earliest. “While the country is going through a severe power crisis, these plants are lying idle. These should either be taken over and run by the government or the private producers should be asked to start generation in them immediately,” Dubey further said.