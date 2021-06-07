Power demand bears brunt of Covid lockdowns

Peak power demand declined from 185 GW during Feb/Mar’21 to 155-160 GW in May (until May 23rd).

While power demand growth was robust in Apr’21, the month of May’21 faced the brunt of demand decline, although it was not as severe as in Q1FY21.

The decline could be attributed to disruptions due to regional lockdowns as well as the impact of cyclones.