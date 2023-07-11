Power consumption grows 4.4% to 139.23 billion units in June

India’s power consumption stood at 139.23 billion units (BU) in June, up 4.4% from 133.26 BU in June 2022, according to the power ministry data. June 2023 also recorded the all time high peak power demand.

The peak power demand rose to 223.3 gigawatts on June 9 due to sweltering heat. It was 3.4% higher than than the highest level reached in June 2022. Yet, it was way below the 229 GW, the government’s estimate for this summer.

Experts said that the unseasonal rains dampened the demand for electricity in April-May as the usage of cooling appliances reduced. However, they said that the upward trend in power consumption seen in June will continue on improved economic activities.

The peak power demand on several days during the current summer months of April to June surpassed that of last year’s quarter. However, the record coal production and stock at power stations was 30% higher than a year-ago which prevented any major power outages.

Temperatures have started falling during the rainy season. While the power generation increases at hydro power stations during these months, the rains often hinder coal production at mines and wet the coal stock in transit.