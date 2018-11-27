Potential aplenty! Hybrid retail may soon catch fancy of customers

The success in online grocery will, however, separate the ‘winners from the pack’, as the segment constitutes 62% of the retail revenue pool in India.

Hybrid retail may soon grip the Indian retail market as it brings cheaper prices, wider assortment of products, adequate infrastructure and convenience for tech savvy consumers on the table, according to a recent Morgan Stanley Research report.

While brick-and-mortar players dabble with omni-channel retail risk diluting their wafer-thin operating margins, pure play e-commerce companies suffer from the inertia of a small online shopping population.

“The evolution of a hybrid model can address shortcomings of both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce. It’s a win-win arrangement, and the potential for online penetration is considerable. There is already evidence of this trend emerging,” the report states.

The hybrid model is one that involves physical retailers and e-commerce companies working together to combine the digital power of e-commerce with the infrastructure and service capabilities of physical retail. The model may resolve the friction in online apparel retailing in terms of customers seeking to try on clothes or shoes to ensure that they fit well, according to the report.

Also read: India’s GDP growth to fall from 8.2% in Q2; here’s what economists say

The success in online grocery will, however, separate the ‘winners from the pack’, as the segment constitutes 62% of the retail revenue pool in India, the report says. Even as online penetration is over 18% in electronics and more than 10% in apparel and footwear, it is a mere 0.3% in grocery.

Morgan Stanley, which sees grocery retail to be an over $5-trillion opportunity in India by fiscal year 2023, expects that implementation of a successful hybrid model in the country could open a window for higher online penetration seen in China and South Korea.

“Assuming India’s online grocery penetration moves to 6%, this could represent an opportunity of $30bn,” the Morgan Stanley Research report said.

In India, Amazon.com and private equity firm Samara capital have sought approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire supermarket chain More, housed under the Aditya Birla group.

Also read: After Moody’s, this rating agency says that Modi govt could miss fiscal deficit target; here’s why

Morgan Stanley forecasts revenues for store-based retailing to rise from $84 billion in FY18 to $177 billion in FY2023 “with an epic >$0.5trillion battle for grocery retail in India.”

However, the hybrid models will accelerate the ‘disruption’ of large consumer brands in India, the report says.

“The next leg of disruption will be led by smaller and more agile companies nibbling at market share of incumbents, launching innovative products and focusing on consumer acquisition closer to the point of sale. This may have longer-term implications for earnings growth and stock valuations for consumer staples companies in India,” the report said.