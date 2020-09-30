Post-Covid revival: Festive season to create 3 lakh new e-commerce jobs, says report

Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart lead the domestic e-commerce space, accounting for bulk of the market share.

As e-commerce companies equip themselves to service bulk orders during the upcoming festive sales, the sector is expected to create room for potential jobs. A report by consulting firm RedSeer estimates the festive season to add three lakh new jobs.

Although the job roles are primarily seasonal, about 20% of the temporary workers are usually retained at the end of the season, analysts at the firm said. In 2019, the festive period created an estimated 2-2.2 lakh jobs.

The fresh employment roles will be accommodated across logistics, customer service and warehousing segments with logistics alone accounting for about 60% of the total jobs, the report said.

The addition of more jobs this year is understood given that the pandemic has nudged most customers to shift to online shopping. Consumers across age groups have turned to e-commerce platforms to meet their consumption needs, including essentials.

Amazon and Walmart-controlled Flipkart lead the domestic e-commerce space, accounting for bulk of the market share.

RedSeer estimates the total shipments during the first leg of this year’s festive sales to record a 60% year-on-year increase to nearly 150 million. An increase in shoppers from tier-II cities and beyond will drive this growth, analysts said.