Possibility of third COVID-19 wave calls for preparedness: Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra has said the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 calls for preparedness, and stressed that the company’s first line of defense is prevention through a mega vaccination drive.

The company, he said, is prepared on ground with necessary medical infrastructure, including a 100-bed COVID-19 field hospital with oxygen supply, ventilators and ICU beds.

In addition, enhanced medical and life insurance covers are also being provided to reduce and share the burden of the company’s employees, Misra said in his speech during the company’s 55th annual general meeting.

“The past one year has been an eventful one not only for our company but for the world.

“However, it has clearly established the increasing importance of technology in human lives not only from traditional perspective of advancement and efficiencies but also to deal with something as unimaginable as COVID-19,” he said.

Misra added that just when everyone thought that last year was the worst, second wave of COVID-19 hit the country and challenged every combating measure that was put in place to address the first one. “The crisis challenged us as a business to strike a fine balance between lives and livelihoods.”

As leadership team of the company, safety of its people and operations has always been the focal point for Hindustan Zinc. Towards this end, the company is running a mega vaccination campaign, under which all of its eligible employees are already vaccinated with first dose, and the company has committed to administering second dose for all eligible ones, he said.

New policies are also introduced to support family members of employees in case of any loss of life due to COVID-19. This includes paying last-drawn fixed salary until the notional date of retirement, education assistance for two children till graduation, and enhanced insurance.