Positive sentiment continues for mfg sector in Q4, capacity utilisation up at 80%: FICCI survey

By: |
Published: May 12, 2019 7:29:26 PM

In terms of order books, 44 per cent respondents in March 2019 quarter said they expect the number to go up as against 43 per cent in October-December 2018 quarter.

manufacturing PMI in march 2019, PMI, manufacturing PMI, manufacturing activities, The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), पीएमआई, मैन्युफैक्चरिंग पीएमआई, निक्केई इंडेक्सPositive sentiment continues for mfg sector in Q4, capacity utilisation up at 80% (Reuters)

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector remains positive as overall capacity utilisation rose to 80 per cent in the fourth quarter, a survey by FICCI said. According to FICCI’s ‘Quarterly Survey on Manufacturing’, the overall sentiment in the manufacturing sector remains positive as the proportion of respondents reporting higher output growth (around 54 per cent) during the January-March 2018-19 remained the same as compared to the third quarter.

“First time in last many quarters, the overall capacity utilisation in manufacturing has witnessed an increase to 80 per cent in Q4 2018-19. It was hovering at 75 per cent for last many quarters,” it added.

On hiring front, the outlook for the sector seems to have slightly improved for near future. “While in Q4 of 2017-18, 70 per cent respondents mentioned that they were not likely to hire additional workforce, this percentage has come down to 62.5 per cent for Q4 of 2018-19,” the survey pointed out.

In terms of order books, 44 per cent respondents in March 2019 quarter said they expect the number to go up as against 43 per cent in October-December 2018 quarter. Going forward, it is expected that hiring scenario will improve further as 37.5 per cent respondents in Q4 2018-19 are looking at hiring more people now as compared to 30 per cent in the year-ago period.

FICCI’s survey assessed manufacturers in 12 major sectors namely automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals, textiles, leather and footwear, metal and metal products, fertilisers and pharmaceuticals, and others.  Responses were drawn from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of over Rs 3.56 lakh crore.

About 72 per cent respondents said the cost of production as a percentage of sales has risen – primarily on account of increased cost of raw materials, wages, power cost, rising crude oil prices, increase in finance cost and rupee depreciation. About 40 per cent respondents reported plans for capacity additions for the next six months as compared to 47 per cent in the third  quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Positive sentiment continues for mfg sector in Q4, capacity utilisation up at 80%: FICCI survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition