Positive momentum in Q1 business indicators: CII survey

The CII Business Confidence Index rose to 66.1 in April-June from 64 in the previous quarter, reflecting a positive momentum in a host of indicators such as GST collection, air and rail passenger traffic.

However, a majority of over 180 firms surveyed in the CII Business Outlook Survey (63%) expect India’s GDP growth to be 6-7% in the current fiscal, decelerating from 7.2% in the previous year, attributing it to global headwinds and uncertainties.

Also Read Strategic investment targets initiative: DPIIT identifies 106 companies across sectors from 30 countries

“It is important for the RBI to stick to a pause on the interest rate to preserve the growth impulses. This was emphasised in the survey results as 53% of the respondents expected the RBI to maintain the status quo on the key interest rates in the first half of the current fiscal,” the CII said.

As many as 65% respondents are of the view that the fresh sightings in private investment will be sustained in the current fiscal.

There are several factors which are driving private capex such as deleveraged corporate balance sheets, which has in turn increased the capacity of the corporates to invest once there is clear visibility on demand, the CII said.

The survey results also show that 62% of respondents expect muted global growth and geopolitical turbulence as the key business concerns in the current fiscal.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general of the CII, said, “The positive momentum seen in the CII Business Confidence Index in the first quarter of the current fiscal is encouraging and reiterates the on-ground experience of most of the industry players. The improvement in demand has translated into an improvement in capacity utilisation in many sectors which will lend further impetus to private capex this year.”

The interest rate pause by the RBI is expected to bring down the cost of capital for India Inc, thus fuelling fresh investments and giving private capex a further leg-up, the survey said.

There are already signs of an increase in capacity utilisation of the respondent companies, with more than half (52%) expecting it to stand in a range of 75-100% in April-June, up from 45% in the previous quarter, it observed.

Nearly half of the respondents (47%) expect an increase in employment in the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1FY24) as compared with 43% in the previous quarter.

Also Read Solar PV sector in India is becoming a preferred destination for investors

Mirroring the improvement in business sentiments, expectations for the June quarter FY24 have turned sanguine as well, with a majority of the respondents anticipating an increase in sales (55%) and count of new orders (57%).

Consequently, the profit outlook for the quarter has strengthened as over one-third of the respondents (38%) foresee an increase in profits, despite a majority of them indicating high input costs.

“The Indian economy stands as a beacon of growth amidst choppy global scenario buttressed by softening inflation and government capex. While the lagged impact of RBI’s rate hikes will take some bite off growth, a well capitalised financial system and healthy corporate balance sheets will support growth”, highlighted Banerjee.

The 123rd round of the Business Outlook Survey was conducted during May-June and saw the participation of more than 180 firms from across all industry sectors and regions of the country.