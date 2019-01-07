Portea raises Rs 25 crore of venture debt from Alteria Capital

Portea recently expanded its services to include a high-quality and comprehensive range of specialised home care called Portea Intensive & Specialised Care.

Portea, a leading consumer healthcare brand, has raised Rs 25 crore of venture debt from Alteria Capital, the largest Indian venture debt fund. Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO, Portea Medical said, “Venture debt is a great alternate source of capital for high growth businesses like Portea and we are excited to partner with Alteria.” Alteria Capital is a Rs 800 crore fund with a greenshoe of Rs 200 crore and announced its second close recently with Rs 625 crore of commitments. Portea is a platform for a range of tech-led healthcare services across four segments —primary care, chronic disease management, elder care and post-operative care. It offers services such as physiotherapy, doctor consultations, new mother-and-baby care, specialty pharmacy, nutritional wellness, diabetic care, surgery discovery and tele-consultation.

Portea recently expanded its services to include a high-quality and comprehensive range of specialised home care called Portea Intensive & Specialised Care. The offerings include critical care at home, respiratory services (home ventilation), sleep apnea care, palliative care, cancer support services, post trauma/accident care, and specialized rehab services (including pulmonary, neuro, and cardiac rehabilitation; speech therapy).

Apart from being a leading player in the home healthcare space, Portea positions itself as the one-stop-shop for all clinical needs of a patient at home. The company covers everything from lab services, pharma delivery, and equipment/devices rentals and sales to medical manpower deployment at the patients’ home. Since inception, Portea has completed more than 2.5 million patient visits across 16 cities in India including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Indore. The company manages 120,000-plus patient visits each month and works with more than 50 leading hospital partners, 15 pharma majors, and leading insurance companies in India.