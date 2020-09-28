  • MORE MARKET STATS

Port traffic lost momentum in August

By:
September 28, 2020 2:39 AM

Port volumes for iron ore fell 10% m-o-m, while those for coal rose 9% m-o-m.

Container volumes remained flat m-o-m (-9.4% y-o-y) in tonnage terms.

Major ports’ volumes at 51.67mnt in Aug’20 (-10% y-o-y) witnessed a marginal sequential improvement from 51.5mnt in Jul’20.

Container volumes remained flat m-o-m (-9.4% y-o-y) in tonnage terms. In TEU terms, container volumes at 763k TEUs rose 1.7% m-o-m, though still below the pre-COVID-19 level (average between Apr’19 and Feb’20) of 836k TEUs.

