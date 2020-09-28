Port traffic lost momentum in August

Container volumes remained flat m-o-m (-9.4% y-o-y) in tonnage terms.

Major ports’ volumes at 51.67mnt in Aug’20 (-10% y-o-y) witnessed a marginal sequential improvement from 51.5mnt in Jul’20.

Port volumes for iron ore fell 10% m-o-m, while those for coal rose 9% m-o-m.

Container volumes remained flat m-o-m (-9.4% y-o-y) in tonnage terms. In TEU terms, container volumes at 763k TEUs rose 1.7% m-o-m, though still below the pre-COVID-19 level (average between Apr’19 and Feb’20) of 836k TEUs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.