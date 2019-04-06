Porsche Taycan: Testing of the electric super sports car enters final stages

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 12:38 AM

The Taycan testing phase has undergone over 100,000 charging cycles, using various charging technologies across the globe. Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, it would have covered 6 million km of testing.

Taycan, Porsche, news, carsTests on the Taycan are being carried out in 30 countries where temperatures range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.

Porsche’s first purely electrically driven sports car, the Taycan, is completing its final test drives before it enters series production. “In Scandinavia, a few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle, it is proving its potential in terms of driving dynamics on snow and ice,” the company said in a statement. “Porsche engineers are also taking advantage of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere. In South Africa, they are conducting performance tests, as well as final adjustments in terms of performance and reproducibility. In Dubai, they are carrying out hot-climate endurance runs and testing battery charging under extreme conditions.”

In fact, tests on the Taycan are being carried out in 30 countries where temperatures range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.

“After carrying out computer simulations and comprehensive bench tests early on, we have now reached the final phase of this demanding testing programme,” said the vice-president of the model line, Stefan Weckbach. “We are very happy with the current status of the vehicles. The Taycan is going to be a true Porsche.”

He added that, at Porsche, electric cars have to undergo the same rigorous testing programme as sports cars with combustion engines. So, in addition to displaying superior performance, this includes proving unrestricted suitability for everyday use in all climatic conditions.

The Taycan testing phase has undergone over 100,000 charging cycles, using various charging technologies across the globe. Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, it would have covered 6 million km of testing. According to the company, the Taycan accelerates from 0-100kph in “significantly less than 3.5 seconds, has a range of more than 500km (according to the New European Driving Cycle), and its Lithium-ion battery can be recharged in just four minutes, providing enough energy to drive 100km.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Porsche Taycan: Testing of the electric super sports car enters final stages
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition