Porsche Taycan: Testing of the electric super sports car enters final stages

Porsche’s first purely electrically driven sports car, the Taycan, is completing its final test drives before it enters series production. “In Scandinavia, a few kilometres away from the Arctic Circle, it is proving its potential in terms of driving dynamics on snow and ice,” the company said in a statement. “Porsche engineers are also taking advantage of the summer in the Southern Hemisphere. In South Africa, they are conducting performance tests, as well as final adjustments in terms of performance and reproducibility. In Dubai, they are carrying out hot-climate endurance runs and testing battery charging under extreme conditions.”

In fact, tests on the Taycan are being carried out in 30 countries where temperatures range from minus 35 to plus 50 degree Celsius.

“After carrying out computer simulations and comprehensive bench tests early on, we have now reached the final phase of this demanding testing programme,” said the vice-president of the model line, Stefan Weckbach. “We are very happy with the current status of the vehicles. The Taycan is going to be a true Porsche.”

He added that, at Porsche, electric cars have to undergo the same rigorous testing programme as sports cars with combustion engines. So, in addition to displaying superior performance, this includes proving unrestricted suitability for everyday use in all climatic conditions.

The Taycan testing phase has undergone over 100,000 charging cycles, using various charging technologies across the globe. Before the Taycan is launched on the market at the end of the year, it would have covered 6 million km of testing. According to the company, the Taycan accelerates from 0-100kph in “significantly less than 3.5 seconds, has a range of more than 500km (according to the New European Driving Cycle), and its Lithium-ion battery can be recharged in just four minutes, providing enough energy to drive 100km.”