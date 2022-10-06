Poonawalla Fincorp disbursals rise by 44pc to Rs 3,720cr in July-September

Adar Poonawalla-controlled non-banking finance company Poonawalla Fincorp on Thursday said its total disbursements rose by 44 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Total disbursements were Rs 3,720 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, disbursements rose by 8 per cent in the July-September quarter.

Of the total disbursements during Q2FY23, organic disbursements contributed to about 97 per cent as against 80 per cent in Q1FY23. On the asset management front, the company’s AUMs were Rs 18,550 crore as of September 30, 2022, up by 21 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

This was despite a sharp reduction in the discontinued loan book which stood at approximately Rs 1,300 crore, the company said in a release. The housing loan subsidiary of the company, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL), had AUMs of about Rs 5,600 crore as of September 2022.

Poonawalla Fincorp said its gross and net non-performing assets are expected to be below 1.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively as of September 30, 2022.

The company would strive to maintain the NNPA below 1 per cent in line with its Management Vision 2025, it said. The NBFC said it continues to have ample liquidity of Rs 4,730 crore. Rising Sun Holdings, a company controlled by Adar Poonawalla has a 61.49 per cent stake in the company.

Poonawalla Fincorp shares closed higher by 1.98 per cent at Rs 322.05 on Thursday.