Polycab India posts highest ever Q1 profit at Rs 402.81 crore, up 81% on-year

Polycab India registered the highest ever first quarterly profits in the history of the company, at Rs 402.81 crore. PAT margin stood at 10.4 per cent for the quarter.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Polycab India on Tuesday posted profit for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 at Rs 402.81 crore.

Polycab India on Tuesday posted profit for the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 at Rs 402.81 crore, up 81 per cent in comparison to Rs 222.55 crore during the same quarter last year. The company registered the highest ever first quarterly profits in the history of the company. PAT margin stood at 10.4 per cent for the quarter. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 3889.38 crore, up 42.1 per cent as against Rs 2736.56 crore during the first quarter of FY22. 

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 16:57 IST

