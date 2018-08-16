Policybazaar appoints Ashish Gupta as CEO of health-tech venture DocPrime

The appointment is an elevation for Ashish Gupta, who has been serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at PolicyBazaar since November 2015, PolicyBazaar said in a statement.

Insurance portal Policybazaar today said it has appointed Ashish Gupta as the Chief Executive Officer of its new healthtech venture, DocPrime. Besides, it has named Richit Ummat as the Chief Operating Officer of the new venture. The appointment is an elevation for Ashish Gupta, who has been serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at PolicyBazaar since November 2015, PolicyBazaar said in a statement. Gupta will continue in his current role of CTO until a successor is announced, it added.

Prior to joining DocPrime, Ummat has worked with Apollo Munich Health Insurance in a leadership role of driving sales for the digital channel and has had multiple stints in the banking sector in the past, the statement said.

“We are excited for Ashish and Richit to take on leadership positions in our new healthtech venture. Both of them bring diversified experience spanning nearly three decades in technology, business development, strategic planning, and sales,” Policybazaar Group CEO and co-founder Yashish Dahiya said.

Policybazaar’s foray into health-tech through DocPrime comes on the heels of signing USD 238 million funding round, led by Japan’s SoftBank Group and existing investors. With DocPrime, PolicyBazaar Group intends to become a one-stop shop for consumer’s healthcare and financial needs. By March 2019, DocPrime is looking to build an extensive network of over 1.5 lakh doctors in more than 200 specialities, and 20,000 labs on its platform, the company said.