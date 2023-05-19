PNB Q4FY23 profit surged six times to Rs 1,741.11 crore; dividend announced

PNB reported total income at Rs 28.13 thousand crore, up 31.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 21.35 thousand crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Q4FY23 profit surged 610.5 per cent to Rs 1,741.11 crore.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Q4FY23 profit surged 610.5 per cent to Rs 1,741.11 crore as against Rs 245.05 crore in the same quarter last year. The public sector bank reported total income at Rs 28.13 thousand crore, up 31.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 21.35 thousand crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per equity share (32.5 per cent) of face value of Rs 2 each for FY 2022-23. It also approved raising of equity capital by way of issue of upto 15 crore new equity shares of face value of Rs 2.00 each to the employees of the Bank through an ‘Employees Stock Purchase Scheme’, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

