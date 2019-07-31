PNB Housing Finance profit increases 11 pct

Total income rose 35.4% y-o-y to Rs 2,232 crore led by 30% y-o-y increase in the interest income. Spreads saw a 42-bps y-o-y increase.

PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday posted a 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its net profit to Rs 284.50 crore in the June quarter, despite a 44.5% y-o-y growth in net interest income as finance costs shot up 38% y-o-y.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest paid out — rose to Rs 625 crore from Rs 432.8 crore last year. Net interest margins (NIM) declined four bps sequentially to 3.14% as the weighted average cost of funds rose 25 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 8.31%, while the average yields on advances rose 19 bps only to 10.84%.

Total income rose 35.4% y-o-y to Rs 2,232 crore led by 30% y-o-y increase in the interest income. Spreads saw a 42-bps y-o-y increase.

Asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio rose 37 bps sequentially to 0.85% and the net NPA ratio increased 29 bps to 0.67%. The company’s provision coverage ratio dropped drastically to 117% from 167% in the previous quarter. Its total provisions shot up 59% to Rs 754 crore, of which cumulative expected-credit-loss (ECL) provision as on June 30 was Rs 598 crore.

Total borrowings grew 20% to Rs 72,261.4 crore against Rs 60,439.7 crore last year. The deposit portfolio rose 32% to Rs 15,445.5 crore. To be adequately capitalised for the future, the board has approved the capital raise plan of the company of up to Rs 2,000 crore in FY20, PNB Housing Finance MD Sanjaya Gupta said.

Total advances grew by 19% y-o-y to Rs 75,933 crore, with 92% of the disbursement from the retail segment. However, retail disbursements grew only 7% y-o-y to Rs 7,029.8 crore, while corporate disbursements dropped 81% to Rs 604.5 crore.