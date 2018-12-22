PMO to Eco Affairs Secy Garg: How come key shareholders LIC, SBI did not foresee IL&FS’ coming doom?

Currently, LIC holds 25.34% equity stake, Central Bank of India and SBI hold 7.67% and 6.42% stake, respectively, in IL&FS.

The Prime Minister’s Office was keeping a track of the developments in the crisis-hit infrastructure lender IL&FS and had been in communication with the Ministry of Finance to convey its concerns, The Indian Express reported. Less than three weeks after the first default by debt-ridden IL&FS came into light, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra wrote to the Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg, asking him to look into the internal reports of the nominee directors of SBI, LIC and Central Bank on the board of IL&FS.

“It is disturbing that the major shareholders in IL&FS — LIC, SBI and Central Bank, did not foresee the developing dark clouds. You may like to formally ascertain the responsibility discharged by the concerned Directors in the last 12 months and evaluate their internal reports,” Misra wrote in a letter to Garg on September 26.

IL&FS crisis came to light in early September when it defaulted on servicing of several loans, following which the government replaced its board with a new one under top banker Uday Kotak.

In September, LIC’s then executive director (investment operations) Praveen Kumar Molri; SBI’s deputy managing director (global markets) C Venkat Nageswar, and Central Bank’s then General Manager Bijendra Kumar Singal were the nominees of these three companies on IL&FS board.

Currently, LIC holds 25.34% equity stake, Central Bank of India and SBI hold 7.67% and 6.42% stake, respectively, in IL&FS. Misra had also asked the finance ministry to analyse the developments in the debt-ridden company for “prompt correction.”

Meanwhile, the government is reportedly planning to re-open crisis-hit group’s books to ascertain financial mismanagement. On Thursday, the corporate affairs ministry moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to reopen the books of IL&FS Group and its subsidiaries for the past five years under Section 130 of the Companies Act, news agency PTI reported.