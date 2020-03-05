PMI survey: Services sector hits 7-year high in February

Published: March 5, 2020 3:01:26 AM

India's services sector activity expanded for a fifth straight month to hit a seven-year peak in February on a surge in business orders, renewed export demand and strengthening business confidence

Services sector, India services sector activity, IHS Markit, Nikkei India

India’s services sector activity expanded for a fifth straight month to hit a seven-year peak in February on a surge in business orders, renewed export demand and strengthening business confidence, according to the Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index, published by IHS Markit.

