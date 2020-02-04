PMI: Manufacturing scales near 8-year peak in January

By: |
Published: February 4, 2020 5:15:04 AM

Indian manufacturing output picked up at the fastest pace in almost eight years in January, with the PMI touching 55.3.

Growth was led by consumer and intermediate goods, and capital goods moved back to expansion. (Representative image)Growth was led by consumer and intermediate goods, and capital goods moved back to expansion. (Representative image)

Indian manufacturing output picked up at the fastest pace in almost eight years in January, with the PMI touching 55.3.

Related News

Growth was led by consumer and intermediate goods, and capital goods moved back to expansion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. PMI Manufacturing scales near 8-year peak in January
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TCS bags $1.5 billion contract from Walgreens Boots Alliance
2Ind-Ra revises outlook on steel sector to ‘stable-to-negative’
3Microsoft to back startup ecosystem in Assam