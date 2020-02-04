PMI: Manufacturing scales near 8-year peak in January

Indian manufacturing output picked up at the fastest pace in almost eight years in January, with the PMI touching 55.3.
Growth was led by consumer and intermediate goods, and capital goods moved back to expansion.
