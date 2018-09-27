PMAY(U): Government clears construction of 6.26 lakh more houses

Tripura has been sanctioned 9,778 houses with an investment of Rs 264.9 crore

The ministry of housing and urban affairs has approved the construction of 6.26 lakh more affordable houses under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Urban), with an investment of Rs 26,157.5 crore, a government release said. The central assistance for the same will be Rs 9,433.6 crore.

The approval was given at the 38th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee, it said.

“With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 60,28,608 after final approval from central monitoring and sanctioning committee,” it said.

As many as 1,294 projects have been sanctioned across 11 states. Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1.40 lakh houses with an investment of Rs 3,922.8 crore while Bihar has been sanctioned 50,017 houses with an investment of Rs 2,646.4 crore. Chhattisgarh has got 20,712 houses with an investment of Rs 1,091.9 crore.

Gujarat has been sanctioned 29,185 houses with an investment of Rs 2,023.4 crore while Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 74,631 houses with an investment of Rs 2,932.4. Around 22,265 houses have been sanctioned in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 709.9 crore. Odisha has been sanctioned 13,421 houses with an investment of Rs 399.7 crore, while Manipur got 2,588 houses with an investment of Rs65.2 crore.

Tripura has been sanctioned 9,778 houses with an investment of Rs 264.9 crore while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 20,794 houses with an investment of around `1,387.7 crore. Uttar Pradesh has been sanctioned 2.34 lakh affordable houses with an investment of Rs 10,713.1 crore.

Considering the extraordinary situation due to heavy flood in Kerala, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has decided to release Rs 486.87 crore for first and second instalments together by relaxing norm in the sanctioned projects under PMAY(U), the release said. The ministry has further advised Kerala government that they may submit project proposals as soon as possible for construction of houses under PMAY(U).

These would include flood affected persons/ households who are eligible under PMAY(U), it added.